The following building permits were issued last week:

2659 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,786 square feet

2823 South Hampton Road, Hayden Construction, single-family home, 6,190 square feet

6857 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,088 square feet

2643 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,858 square feet

6029 Macedonia Road, Barry Bivens, single-family home, 1,200 square feet

3672 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,239 square feet

4205 Southeastern Parkway, James D. Warner Construction, garage, $45,000

4120 Ashbyburg Road, James D. Warner Construction, garage, $35,000

6822 Kentucky 81, Kevin Embry, garage, $7,738

4446 Harbor Hills Trace, Mike Canary, garage, $18,000

4524 Harbor Hills Trace, Sweetwater Pools & Outdoor Living, pool, $44,578

4457 Harbor Hills Trace, Sweetwater Pools & Outdoor Living, pool, $40,800

4446 Harbor Hills Trace, Mike Canary, pool, $20,000

