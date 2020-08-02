The following building permits were issued last week:
2659 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,786 square feet
2823 South Hampton Road, Hayden Construction, single-family home, 6,190 square feet
6857 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,088 square feet
2643 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,858 square feet
6029 Macedonia Road, Barry Bivens, single-family home, 1,200 square feet
3672 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,239 square feet
4205 Southeastern Parkway, James D. Warner Construction, garage, $45,000
4120 Ashbyburg Road, James D. Warner Construction, garage, $35,000
6822 Kentucky 81, Kevin Embry, garage, $7,738
4446 Harbor Hills Trace, Mike Canary, garage, $18,000
4524 Harbor Hills Trace, Sweetwater Pools & Outdoor Living, pool, $44,578
4457 Harbor Hills Trace, Sweetwater Pools & Outdoor Living, pool, $40,800
4446 Harbor Hills Trace, Mike Canary, pool, $20,000
