The following building permits were issued last week:
805 W. 11th St., Woolard Rentals, single-family home, 920 square feet
807 W. 11th St., Woolard Rentals, single-family home, 920 square feet
2374 Stone Valley Cove, Martin Custom Building, single-family home, 4,665 square feet
9311 Cummings Road, KSB LLC, single-family home, 2,510 square feet
2574 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,237 square feet
1662 Brighton Court, Maurice Pools & Spas, in-ground pool, $81,090
