The following building permits were issued last week:

805 W. 11th St., Woolard Rentals, single-family home, 920 square feet

807 W. 11th St., Woolard Rentals, single-family home, 920 square feet

2374 Stone Valley Cove, Martin Custom Building, single-family home, 4,665 square feet

9311 Cummings Road, KSB LLC, single-family home, 2,510 square feet

2574 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,237 square feet

1662 Brighton Court, Maurice Pools & Spas, in-ground pool, $81,090

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.