The following building permits were issued between June 24 and June 30:

6755 Lyddane Bridge Road S., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,045 square feet

9906 Kentucky 951, Connor Homes, single-family home, 2,382 square feet

5246 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 1,891 square feet

2663 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,613 square feet

2542 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,801 square feet

2440 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,833 square feet

3678 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,020 square feet

4501 Stonegate Drive, Paul Martin Builders, garage, $42,000

3418 Kentucky 144, Hayden Construction, addition to church, $1.2 million

1121 Industrial Drive, Hartz Contracting, covered shelter, $700,000

1121 Industrial Drive, Hartz Contracting, parking lot, $500,000

2933 Summer Point Court, Circle C Contractors, pool, $31,620

4800 Pleasant Valley Road, Jeff Delaney, pool, $32,500

2313 Stone Valley Cove, Maurice Pools and Spas, pool, $52,000

2673 Rush Trail, Richard Burch, pool, $25,000

