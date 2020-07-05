The following building permits were issued between June 24 and June 30:
6755 Lyddane Bridge Road S., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,045 square feet
9906 Kentucky 951, Connor Homes, single-family home, 2,382 square feet
5246 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 1,891 square feet
2663 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,613 square feet
2542 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,801 square feet
2440 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,833 square feet
3678 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,020 square feet
4501 Stonegate Drive, Paul Martin Builders, garage, $42,000
3418 Kentucky 144, Hayden Construction, addition to church, $1.2 million
1121 Industrial Drive, Hartz Contracting, covered shelter, $700,000
1121 Industrial Drive, Hartz Contracting, parking lot, $500,000
2933 Summer Point Court, Circle C Contractors, pool, $31,620
4800 Pleasant Valley Road, Jeff Delaney, pool, $32,500
2313 Stone Valley Cove, Maurice Pools and Spas, pool, $52,000
2673 Rush Trail, Richard Burch, pool, $25,000
