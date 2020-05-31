2541 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2639 square feet.
2557 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home. 2, 445 square feet.
3931 Fogle Drive, Ballard Custom Homes, single-family home, 1,642 square feet.
10862 Floral Road, Martin Custom Building, single-family home, 4,916 square feet
3200 Knott Road, Steve Baker Building, single-family home, 3,464 square feet
3689 Kentucky 54, BCD Inc., convenience store, $950,000
4680 Forrest Drive, Sweetwater Pools & Outdoor Living, in-ground pool, $40,000
2331 Red Oak Run, Sweetwater Pools & Outdoor Living, in-ground pool, $36,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.