The following building permits were issued last week:
3574 Breeders Way, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 3,161 square feet
4084 Red Clover Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,209 square feet
4940 Creek Valley Court, Martin Custom Building, single-family home, 9,191 square feet
2650 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes, 1,597 square feet.
2201 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,025 square feet.
2928 Heartland Crossing, Hayden Construction, retail store, $50,000.
101 Daviess St., Danco Construction, remodel women’s restroom, $127,000
