The following building permits have been issued:

2310 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,553 square feet

4780 Honeysuckle Lane, Hill Custom Homes, single-family home, 3,996 square feet

6315 Kentucky 142, Homes by Benny Clark, single-family home, 5,122 square feet

7800 Kentucky 144, KSB LLC, single-family home, 5,025 square feet

5455 Hollow Cove, KSB LLC, single-family home, 2,762 square feet

2200 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,615 square feet

4117 Red Clover Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,716 square feet

2990 Hayden Road, Jonah Development, Jiffy Lube, $940,000

4508 Stonegate Drive, Sandra Thomas, attached garage, $48,300

3247 Bold Forbes Way, Superior Pools, in-ground pool, $10,000

4848 Newbolt Road, Maurice Pools & Spas, in-ground pool, $64,183

