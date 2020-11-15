The following building permits have been issued:
2310 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,553 square feet
4780 Honeysuckle Lane, Hill Custom Homes, single-family home, 3,996 square feet
6315 Kentucky 142, Homes by Benny Clark, single-family home, 5,122 square feet
7800 Kentucky 144, KSB LLC, single-family home, 5,025 square feet
5455 Hollow Cove, KSB LLC, single-family home, 2,762 square feet
2200 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,615 square feet
4117 Red Clover Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,716 square feet
2990 Hayden Road, Jonah Development, Jiffy Lube, $940,000
4508 Stonegate Drive, Sandra Thomas, attached garage, $48,300
3247 Bold Forbes Way, Superior Pools, in-ground pool, $10,000
4848 Newbolt Road, Maurice Pools & Spas, in-ground pool, $64,183
