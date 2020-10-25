The following building permits were issued last week:

5216 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 1,769 square feet

4101 Red Clover Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,437 square feet

4109 Red Clover Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,425 square feet

8600 Knottsville-Mt. Zion Road, Brian Payne Custom Homes, 5,163 square feet

2667 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,858 square feet

2364 Creekwood Court, Martin Custom Building, single-family home, 4,043 square feet

5495 Park Haven Bend, KSB LLC, single-family home, 2,204 square feet

2508 Calumet Trace, Envision Contractors, finish retail store, $557,000

