The following building permits were issued last week:
2328 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,249 square feet
4106 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,963 square feet
8413 Kentucky 144, Homes by Mattingly, single-family home, 8,526 square feet
8760 Knottsville-Mt. Zion Road, Luke Harrington, single-family home and attached shop, 5,110 square feet
3659 Limestone Drive, Martin Custom Building, single-family home, 11,369 square feet
5450 Hollow Cove, KSB, single-family home, 2,758 square feet
6828 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,232 square feet
4065 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,285 square feet
2231 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,826 square feet
4722 Honeysuckle Lane, David Brey, in-ground pool, $68,000
1844 Whispering Meadows Drive, F.T. Kelly & Sons, in-ground pool, $52,000
