The following building permits were issued last week:

5589 Kentucky 142, Brian Payne Custom Homes, single-family home, 2,984 square feet

2307 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,925 square feet

6833 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,230 square feet

4230 Eagle Ridge Court, Amber & Andrew Farmer, single-family home, 3,340 square feet

4100 Red Clover Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,074 square feet

3620 Edna Court, Hagan Construction, three duplexes, 2,640 square feet each

1121 Industrial Drive, Hartz Contracting, new ZYN building, $139,642

1017 Locust St., Danco Construction, $2.19 million

4240 Benttree Drive, Daniel Roberts, self-storage, $100,000

225 St. Ann St., Lanham Brothers, facade repair, $48,356

1812 Cherokee Drive, L.D. Baker, garage, $25,000

3434 Woodlane Drive, Taylor Dodson, garage, $25,000

2513 Gallahadion Court, Bill Smith, garage, $28,000

4230 Eagle Ridge Court, Amber & Andrew Farmer, garage, $23,400

3948 Cross Creek Trail, Jeremy Travis, in-ground pool, $36,000

6426 Springwood Drive, Sweetwater Pools & Outdoor Living, in-ground pool, $27,950

4615 Tanglewood Park Cove, Sweetwater Pools & Outdoor Living, in-ground pool, $39,900

