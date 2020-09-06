The following building permits were issued last week:
5156 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,025 square feet
2558 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,812 square feet
2220 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,786 square feet
6314 Springwood Drive, Ballard Custom Homes, single-family home, 2,975 square feet
6841 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,225 square feet
2534 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,143 square feet
3636 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,173 square feet
8960 U.S. 231, Brian Grant, bedroom addition, $10,000
254 Redbud Road, Allied Contractors, kitchen and bedroom addition, $40,000
401 Golfview Circle, Tom Williams Builders, covered patio addition, $30,000
4826 Oak Meadow Court, R.L. Wilson Masonry, garage, $55,000
1558 Creek Haven Loop, Professional Pool Service, in-ground pool, $27,500
2327 Stone Valley Cove, Maurice Pools & Spas, in-ground pool, $57,717
