The following building permits were issued last week:

5156 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,025 square feet

2558 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,812 square feet

2220 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,786 square feet

6314 Springwood Drive, Ballard Custom Homes, single-family home, 2,975 square feet

6841 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,225 square feet

2534 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,143 square feet

3636 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,173 square feet

8960 U.S. 231, Brian Grant, bedroom addition, $10,000

254 Redbud Road, Allied Contractors, kitchen and bedroom addition, $40,000

401 Golfview Circle, Tom Williams Builders, covered patio addition, $30,000

4826 Oak Meadow Court, R.L. Wilson Masonry, garage, $55,000

1558 Creek Haven Loop, Professional Pool Service, in-ground pool, $27,500

2327 Stone Valley Cove, Maurice Pools & Spas, in-ground pool, $57,717

