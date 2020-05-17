5212 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes, 2,261 square feet, single-family home
5224 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes, 2,357 square feet, single-family home
1601 Barclay Ave., Ward Pedley Builders, 6,187 square feet, single-family home
2870 Wrights Landing Road, Brian Payne Custom Homes, 5,281 square feet, single-family home
2348 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, 1,642 square feet, single-family home
331 Leitchfield Road, Custom Agri Builders, $5.2 million, grain storage facility
