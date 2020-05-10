2256 Palomino Place, Thompson Homes, single-family home. 2,879 square feet.
2590 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home. 3,446 square feet.
2550 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home. 2,403 square feet
4025 Mayflower Drive, KSB LLC, single-family home. 2,531 square feet
2313 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,826 square feet
9036 Kentucky 54, Building by Wayne Baker, industrial building, $325,000.
895 Kentucky 140 W., SMJ Consulting Services, upgrade cell tower antenna, $15,000.
2596 Calumet Trace, John Clancy, finish out retail store, $129,738
