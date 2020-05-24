4677 Forest Drive, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 4,351 square feet
2331 Old Henderson Road, Rollie Avery, single-family home, 1,300 square feet
7601 Stevens School Road, Michael Roberts, single-family home, 3,827 square feet
6515 London Pike Spur, Joe Paul Bickett, garage, 1,200 square feet
600 Walnut St., Kenneth Fielden, garage, 600 square feet
3735 Locust Hill Drive West, Premier Construction Service, 1,200 square feet
3915 Krystal Lane, Morris Custom Finishes, garage, 320 square feet
4707 Windstone Drive, Morris Custom Finishes, garage, 960 square feet
2448 Winning Colors Way, Maurice Pools & Spas, in-ground pool, $34,950
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.