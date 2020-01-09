The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Dec. 4 to Dec. 10:
2582 Dilliard Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,593 square feet.
5810 Hayden Bridge Road, Steve Baker Building. Construct a single-family residence, 2,160 square feet.
2337 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,048 square feet.
10035 U.S. 231, Lee Miller Construction. Construct a single-family residence, 3,232 square feet.
6736 Barcroft Drive, Martin Custom Building Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 4,576 square feet.
6550 Kentucky 762, Corey Merritt. Install singlewide mobile home, $5,000.
4772 Whistle Rock Court, ProFinish Remodeling. Construct a rear covered porch, $8,500.
919 Cedar St., James Mayfield. Remodel kitchen bath, add wall to bedroom, $1,000.
917 Cedar St., James Mayfield. Remodel kitchen, add closet, $500.
1207 Cary Court, Mike Lewis Building & Remodeling LLC. Residential remodel-replacing stairs to meet code, remodel kitchen, $20,000.
1804 E. 15th St., Steve Tong Home Improvement. Replace burnt siding and fix drywall holes, $3,000.
1220 Hall St., Steve Tong Home Improvement. Finish bathroom remodel, kitchen remodel, fix drywall and add siding, $30,000.
4109 Horseshoe Trace, Martin Custom Building Inc. Construct a covered porch addition, $21,500.
7475 Monarch Ave., Payne Construction. Construct a four seasons room, $85,000.
303 E. 14th St., Hayden Construction. Remodel ste. 1, $28,000.
122 W. Second St., Riverwalk Properties. Remodel existing restaurant space, $5,000.
1102 Triplett St., Malcolm Bryant Corporation. Remodel ste. 1002, $10,000.
9314 Kelly Cemetery Road, Bryan Duncan. Detached pre-engineered garage, $13,000.
7755 Old Kentucky 54, Franklin Piper, J&R Construction. Construct a detached pole barn garage, $10,900.
4506 Rome Parkway, J&R Construction. Construct a P/F building with lean to and carport, $63,000.
10721 Campground Road, Ryan Coffman. Construct a detached P/F building, $33,000.
4410 Antler Ave., Chris Rostron. Construct a detached P/F building, $11,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.