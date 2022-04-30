Back in 2014, Holiday Inn created Burger Theory, an in-house gourmet burger bar that quickly became a national chain.
And four years later, the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront, 701 W. Second St., replaced its Another Broken Egg and its Bourbon River Bar & Grill restaurants with Burger Theory.
The result has been a success, Jared Evans, food and beverage director at the hotel, said this week.
The restaurant attracts both locals and travelers, he said.
“We have a pretty good crowd of locals once the patio opens for the summer,” Evans said. “There’s a million dollar view out there. And Sunday brunch is popular with locals.”
He said, “People love eating breakfast here and watching the sun rise over the river. We’ve had artists set up outside to paint the sunrise.”
Evans said, “We’ve had people dining here from every part of the world. We’ve had actors, musicians, race car drivers, all sorts of people.”
The best-selling item on the menu, he said, is the Classic Burger, which features fresh beef, American cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickle, grilled onions and “our Killer Good Burger Sauce.”
But Evans’ personal favorite is the Breakfast Burger with roasted garlic mayo, cheddar cheese and a fried egg on top.
“You’ll be surprised at how good it tastes when you bite into that egg,” he said.
For Owensboro Burger Week last month, Burger Theory created the French Fry Fiesta Burger, which featured a quarter-pound beef patty smothered with pepper jack and nacho cheeses topped with fries, bacon, pico and sour cream.
Evans said he has a staff of 15 to 16 people and is looking for more.
The restaurant is advertising server jobs at $7.25 an hour plus tips.
Kentucky’s minimum wage for tipped employees is $2.13 an hour.
“The minimum wage for restaurant workers hasn’t been raised since the 1960s,” Evans said. “We need to do better.”
He worked at Cheddars Scratch Kitchen in Owensboro for seven or eight years, staring in 2008.
Then, Evans moved to Meijer when it opened in 2016.
Then, he came to Burger Theory.
Hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
