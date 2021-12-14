Goodfellows is a community effort. Every person who contributes any amount makes a difference in the life of a school-aged child in Owensboro and Daviess County schools.
Among supporters, teachers and school staff members stand out. Schools hold lunches and special events to raise funds for the nonprofit group.
School staff members are some of Goodfellows’ biggest supporters for a simple reason: They see up close how much children benefit from Goodfellows donations.
Last Friday, staff members at Burns Elementary School held their annual Soup Day for Goodfellows, but the school had been raising money since November, when it launched its “Casual for a Cause” drive, which allows teachers to wear jeans at school, with a $20 Goodfellows donation.
Laura Whitehouse, Family Resource Center coordinator for Burns Elementary, said Burns staff members raised over $1,200 for Goodfellows.
“The teachers are able to wear jeans for the entire months of November and December,” Whitehouse said. “They’ll pay almost anything.”
Sure, it’s nice to be able to dress down a bit, but that’s not the main reason Burns Elementary staff members donate to Goodfellows. Starting with the beginning of each school year, teachers and staff members see numerous children who are wearing clothes that are hand-me-down, too small or just worn out.
“I start taking names in September, and I also ask the teachers who they noticed may need school clothes,” Whitehouse said.
Elementary students receive $75 for new school clothes, but Goodfellows doesn’t stop there. When a student is identified by a school, Family and Youth Resource Center coordinators reach out to see if that student has any brothers or sisters in other schools that need new clothes.
“We take the whole family,” Whitehouse said. “If there’s a student at Burns, and they have a sibling at Apollo (or another school), we take the whole family shopping.”
Middle and high school students receive $125 for school clothes. Having new clothes that fit is something many people take for granted, but it’s not a small thing for a student.
Whitehouse said for children in need, receiving Goodfellows assistance is important.
“You can tell the difference in the children’s eyes,” said Whitehouse. “They have a radiance and confidence. It’s an amazing experience to watch.”
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/contribute. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
Goodfellows Roll Call, December 14, 2021
Previously reported … $37,095.94
David Graham … $1,500
First Presbyterian Church Men’s Class … $500
Independent Insurance Agents of Owensboro … $500
In honor of Clyde and Mary Fogle by God’s Littlest Angels … $400
Connie Short … $300
In memory of Raymond and Clara Peek, Maybell Chapman, Betty O’Bryan, Donald Peek, Mary Chapman, Donnie Peek and Chuck O’Bryan … $200
In memory of Roy and Alice Wells, Roy Dene Wells, Bonnie Wells and Micky Wells … $200
Connie Ford … $200
Phil and Nancy Malone … $200
In loving memory of George Collignon, Jr. by George and Pam Collignon … $100
In memory of Jim Lovett by Bob and Sylvia Lovett … $100
For Mom and Dad … $100
In memory of Suzanne Ahnell and Ellie Magnuson by Kirsten Ahnell and W.L. Magnuson … $100
Martha Hahus … $100
Emily Reynolds … $100
Lisa and Paul Heady … $100
In memory of Spencer, Andrea and Lorena Stephen by Karen Stephen Pollard … $50
Brenda Lee … $50
Tim and Jana Hall … $50
Gary and Beverly Estes … $50
In loving memory of our parents, Grace and George Burge, and our sister, Brenda Mason by Ann Duggins, Betty Walkosak and Steve Burge … $30
Total as of December 14, 2021 … $42,025.94
