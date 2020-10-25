The following business licenses were issued last week:
GLC On The Go Inc., Weston, Florida, general government support
Instant Teams, Cincinnati, temporary help
Weber Holdings LLC, Lake Forest Park, Washington, holding company
Milliken Healthcare Products LLC, Spartanburg, South Carolina
T-Mobile Store of Owensboro 2, Beverly Hills, Michigan
Unlimited Home Improvements LLC, 619 Dalton St., Owensboro
Bluegrass Outdoors, 1802 McCulloch Ave., Owensboro, residential remodeling
SERVPRO of Breckinridge, Grayson, Meade and Hancock, Westview
DBC Investments LLC, 2143 Reid Road, Owensboro, residential leasing
After Hours Drywall, 3937 Benttree Drive, Owensboro
Bruce Electric LLC, Magnolia
