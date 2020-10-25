The following business licenses were issued last week:

GLC On The Go Inc., Weston, Florida, general government support

Instant Teams, Cincinnati, temporary help

Weber Holdings LLC, Lake Forest Park, Washington, holding company

Milliken Healthcare Products LLC, Spartanburg, South Carolina

T-Mobile Store of Owensboro 2, Beverly Hills, Michigan

Unlimited Home Improvements LLC, 619 Dalton St., Owensboro

Bluegrass Outdoors, 1802 McCulloch Ave., Owensboro, residential remodeling

SERVPRO of Breckinridge, Grayson, Meade and Hancock, Westview

DBC Investments LLC, 2143 Reid Road, Owensboro, residential leasing

After Hours Drywall, 3937 Benttree Drive, Owensboro

Bruce Electric LLC, Magnolia

