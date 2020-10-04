The following business licenses were issued between Sept. 14 and Sept. 25:
F.T. Kelley & Sons Inc., Evansville, specialty trade contractors
Pure Spaces Kentucky LLC, Henderson, janitorial services
Pet Supplies Plus, 4531 Fountain View Trace, Owensboro
Allnex USA Inc., Alpharetta, Georgia, chemical merchant
Sutphen Corporation, Dublin, Ohio, equipment and supply wholesaler
Patterson-Westbrook Electrical Contractors, Bowling Green
G&A Partners, Houston, professional employer organization
Crab Party Seafood & Sushi Restaurant, 3332 Villa Point.
JI Makeup, 2318 Griffith Ave., Owensboro, direct sales
Janice Puckett, 2925 Plymouth Place, Owensboro, residential leasing
Netapp Inc., Research Park Triangle, North Carolina, data storage
C and P Trucking LLC, 4760 Water Wheel Way, Owensboro
Tycen Brock Pickleball, 3821 Bowlds Court, Owensboro
Healthstat Inc., Charlotte, North Carolina, health maintenance organization
KG Consulting LLC, 6645 Masonville-Habit Road, Philpot
Pilar Threads, 533 Manchester Loop, Owensboro, clothing accessories
Work With Wilford Basketball Training, 2126 Berkshire Drive, Owensboro
Xybix Systems Inc., Littleton, Colorado, specialty trade contractors
On My Way! Mobile Mechanic Service, 1208 Locust St., Owensboro
Robert L. Blackford Real Estate, Russellville
Estate of Helen S. Wagner, Oswego, New York, non-residential leasing
The Reynolds & Reynolds Co., Kettering, Ohio, software publishers
Buskill Farm Residential Properties, 11901 Kentucky 1389, Lewisport
loanDepot.com LLC, Foothill Ranch, California, mortgage loans
