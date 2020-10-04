The following business licenses were issued between Sept. 14 and Sept. 25:

F.T. Kelley & Sons Inc., Evansville, specialty trade contractors

Pure Spaces Kentucky LLC, Henderson, janitorial services

Pet Supplies Plus, 4531 Fountain View Trace, Owensboro

Allnex USA Inc., Alpharetta, Georgia, chemical merchant

Sutphen Corporation, Dublin, Ohio, equipment and supply wholesaler

Patterson-Westbrook Electrical Contractors, Bowling Green

G&A Partners, Houston, professional employer organization

Crab Party Seafood & Sushi Restaurant, 3332 Villa Point.

JI Makeup, 2318 Griffith Ave., Owensboro, direct sales

Janice Puckett, 2925 Plymouth Place, Owensboro, residential leasing

Netapp Inc., Research Park Triangle, North Carolina, data storage

C and P Trucking LLC, 4760 Water Wheel Way, Owensboro

Tycen Brock Pickleball, 3821 Bowlds Court, Owensboro

Healthstat Inc., Charlotte, North Carolina, health maintenance organization

KG Consulting LLC, 6645 Masonville-Habit Road, Philpot

Pilar Threads, 533 Manchester Loop, Owensboro, clothing accessories

Work With Wilford Basketball Training, 2126 Berkshire Drive, Owensboro

Xybix Systems Inc., Littleton, Colorado, specialty trade contractors

On My Way! Mobile Mechanic Service, 1208 Locust St., Owensboro

Robert L. Blackford Real Estate, Russellville

Estate of Helen S. Wagner, Oswego, New York, non-residential leasing

The Reynolds & Reynolds Co., Kettering, Ohio, software publishers

Buskill Farm Residential Properties, 11901 Kentucky 1389, Lewisport

loanDepot.com LLC, Foothill Ranch, California, mortgage loans

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.