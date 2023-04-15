The following business licenses were issued between April 3 and April 7:
• Hearty Healing Flower and Herbal Farm, 10270 State Route 662, Maceo, nursery and tree production
• Bamboo Health, Inc., Noblesville, Indiana, electronic computer manufacturing
• Magical Memories Character Company, LLC, Reynolds Station, Kentucky, agents and managers for artists, athletes, and entertainers and other public figures
• Christopher Bennett, Hartford, Kentucky, all other specialty trade contractors
• Computershare, Inc., Canton, Massachusetts, printed circuit assembly (electronic assembly) manufacturing
• Lori A. Clark, 9883 Oak St., Whitesville, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• Barry Blandford, 6945 West Louisville Lane, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• Your Wax Sport, Rockport, Indiana, other personal care services
• Austin’s Fourment Mushrooms, 805 Princeton Parkway, Owensboro, all other specialty food stores
• Justin Bush, 5100 Diamond Drive, Owensboro, insurance agencies and brokerages
• Advanced Climate Control LLC, Beechmont, Kentucky, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors
• Salt & Pepper Catering LLC, P.O. BOX 1036, Owensboro, caterers
• Orangetheory Fitness, Evansville, Indiana, fitness and recreational sports centers
• F & F Roofing & Construction LLC, Newburgh, Indiana, roofing contractors
• Merritt Collectives, 6515 Old State Road, Philpot, Kentucky, all other miscellaneous crop farming
• Holly Donahue, 5400 Aqueduct Court, Owensboro, local messengers and local delivery
• FED Environmental LLC, Spring Hill, Tennessee, all other specialty trade contractors
• Owensboro Exterior Service LLC, 2217 Calhoun Road, Owensboro, other services to buildings and dwellings
• Mendez Heating and Cooling, 3180 State Route 140 East, Utica, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors
• Norben Leisure, Jr., Hartford, Kentucky, finish carpentry contractors
• Karrer Construction Group, LLC, Louisville, Kentucky, finish carpentry contractors
• Simply Sharp Design, 4639 Thruston Dermont Road, Owensboro, graphic design services
