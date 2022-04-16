The following business licenses were submitted between March 28 and April 8:
• Flying M Building Solutions, 3851 Thruston Dermont Road, Owensboro, computer programming services
• Ryan’s Roll-Off Dumpsters LLC, 2419 Bolivar St., Owensboro, waste collection
• MaQuinta Transport LLC, 3088 St. Rt. 142, Philpot, general freight trucking
• Gator Development Corp., Miami Lakes, Florida, real estate
• Carter Lawn Management LLC, 3562 Cannonade Loop N., Owensboro, landscaping services
• Bob’s Lawn Care, 761 Ashland Ave., Owensboro, landscaping services
• Eric Johnson, 927 E. Harmon’s Ferry Road, Utica, machinery/equipment rental
• REAL Investments LLC, 4567 Indian Creek Loop, Owensboro, real estate
• Thrive Media Group LLC, 3903 Vincent Station Drive, Owensboro, professional, scientific, and technical services
• S & S Treemasters Inc., Boonville, Indiana, landscaping services
• Mominee Studios Inc., Evansville, Indiana, speciality trade contractors
• Knott Family Farms LLC, 3401 Man O War Loop N., Owensboro, farming
• CAV Investments LLC, 5050 Jones Road, Owensboro, lessors of nonresidential buildings
• JUMP 4 JOY LLC, 2339 Greenbriar Road, Utica, personal services
• Kar-Gal LLC, Calhoun, Kentucky, building equipment contractors
• Talkiatry Management Services LLC, New York, New York, mental health specialist/physicians
• St. Hildegard Lifestyle Medicine PL., 4132 Fox Run Ln., Owensboro, personal services
• James A. Cecil Estate, 8188 Crisp Road, Whitesville, trust or estate
• Aperture Health, Louisville, Kentucky, management consulting services
• Heaven Hill Brands, Bardstown, Kentucky, distillery
• Allcom 1 LLC, Nazareth, Kentucky, electrical contractors
• Top Tier Lawn Care, 2140 Carpenter Drive, Owensboro, landscaping services
• State Systems Inc., Memphis, Tennessee, specialty trade contractors
• Booker Property Management LLC, 5642 Old State Road, Philpot, nonresidential property managers
• Affordable Dentures & Implants Kentucky, Morrisville, North Carolina, dentist office
• MDC Coast 25 LLC, San Diego, California, lessors of other real estate
• O’Bryan Heating & Cooling, 5423 Ruidoso Loop, Owensboro, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors
• ABC Inflatables LLC, 4914 Grandview Drive, Owensboro, amusement and recreation industries
• Brother Power Wash, 2443 St. Ann St., Owensboro, building services
• Trilogy Management Services LLC, Louisville, Kentucky, assisted living facility for the elderly
• Ice Builders Inc., Liverpool, New York, industrial building construction
• Gore’s Services LLC, 421 Locust St., Owensboro, electrical contractors
• Five Star Home Improvement, 2704 W. 6th St., Owensboro, residential remodelers
• Pinnacle Mechanical, Horton, Alabama, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors
• Holly Davis Coaching LLC, 7129 Masonville Habit Road, Philpot, individual and family services
• Livers Farms LLC, Morganfield, Kentucky, food service
• Red Swing Coffee LLC, 2361 Falcon Ct., Owensboro, snack and nonalcoholic beverage bar
• Evan Holcomb LLC, 2125 Sunset Drive, Owensboro, outpatient care center
• Thomason Engineering, 2939 Summer Point Ct., Owensboro, engineering services
• Mosley Management Inc., Oakland City, Indiana
• Jerry Newcomb, 6073 Pleasant Valley Road, Philpot, lessors of real estate
• Marc Lambert, Lewisport, Kentucky, specialty trade contractors
• James A. Heifner, 5612 State Rt. 56, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• Stephen and Sandra Mattingly, 300 Byron Ct., Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• Fast Lane Property Management, 6013 St. Rt. 1389, Owensboro, nonresidential property managers
• Sweet Sis, 5039 Meadowlark Drive, Owensboro, grocery and related products merchant wholesalers
• Mango Tree Properties LLC, 1638 Sioux Pl., Owensboro, nonresidential property managers
• Mary’s Maintenance LLC, 4032 Jefferson St., Owensboro, residential remodelers
• Wheatley Outdoor Services, 6891 St. Rt. 2830, Owensboro, landscaping services
• Babybear’s Homemade Cheesecake’s LLC, 1902 Graham Ln. E., Owensboro, personal services
• Todd W. Aud, 2487 S. Hampton Road, Owensboro, health practitioner
• Alt & Witzig Engineering Inc., Carmel, Indiana, engineering services
• Strength Renewed LLC, 2625 Frederica St. Ste. 2J, Owensboro, personal services
• Trail A Way LLC, Charlottesville, Virginia, lessor of residential buildings and dwellings
• Finley Engineering Co. Inc., Lamar, Missouri, engineering services
• Stanley Convergent Security Solutions, New Britain, Connecticut, speciality trade contractors
• Oyster Point Pharma Inc., Princeton, New Jersey, synthetic rubber manufacturing
• Cincinnati Floor Company, Cincinnati, Ohio, flooring contractors
• Pharis Electric, Leitchfield, Kentucky, electrical contractors
• Lawns of Attraction, 7155 Old Masonville Road, Utica, landscaping services
• In & Out Junk Removal, Lewisport, Kentucky, waste collection
• Tipmore Heating & Air, 1015 Standish Place N., Owensboro, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors
• SNS Heath & Cool, 4437 Hunters Trace, Owensboro, heating and air-conditioning equipment and supplies merchant wholesalers
