The following business licenses were recorded this week:
• Josh Teets Distributing, 80 Booth Field Rd., Owensboro, direct selling establishment
• Barrett Smith, 221 Saint Ann St., Owensboro, management consulting service
• Sharpen LLC, 1706 Sanctuary, Owensboro, technical or trade school
• Douglas Stoermer, 6498 Old State Road, Philpot, drywall and insulation contractors
• Fastpitch Properties LLC, P.O. Box 668, Owensboro, activities related to real estate
• Affordable Concrete Solutions Inc., Dixon, Kentucky, poured concrete foundation and structure contractors
• S&T O’Bryan Holdings LLC, 9401 O’Bryan Ln., Owensboro, residential real estate lessors
• Warren Haviland, 3610 Marycrest Drive W., Owensboro, barbershop
• Reeise Automotive, 810 Breckenridge St., Owensboro, automotive oil change shop
• Advize Health LLC, New Port Richey, Florida, management consulting service
• Tri-State Cold Formed Steel Compone, Shepherdsville, Kentucky, building finishing contractors
• WE Digit LLC, 5282 Curdsville Delaware Road, Owensboro, site preparation contractors
• Patterson Dental Supply, Mendota Heights, Minnesota, dental equipment and supply manufacturing
• Oasis AHR III LLC, West Palm Beach, Florida, professional employer organization
