The following business licenses were issued between July 20 and July 24:
Harrington Construction & Seamless Gutters, 4288 King Road, Philpot
Wellness In A Bottle LLC, 3847 Krystal Lane, Owensboro, direct sales
Shane Satterfield Insurance & Finance, Henderson
Ed & Gaynor, Shana Champion, 1004 Peninsula Court, Maceo, bed and breakfast
Elizabeth A. Roberts, 3800 Edenberry Court, Owensboro, grain farming
EDM Property Management LLC, 2946 Fairview Drive, Owensboro
JC’s Mobile Oil Service, 4250 Greenback Road, Utica
AES Clean Technology Inc., Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania
Wes Johnson Services Company, 3557 London Pike, Philpot
Joshua David Sexton, 1730 Parrish Plaza Drive, Owensboro, inspection services
Edwards Behavioral Health LLC, Owensboro
Rose+Beth Designs, 1900 Stratford Drive, Owensboro
AVS Integrated Solutions LLC, Virden, Illinois
Lor Beauti Store, 4701 Towne Square Court, Owensboro
The Lekt Group LLC, 905 Griffith Ave., Owensboro, non-residential leasing
Black & Veatch Corporation, Overland Park, Kansas, site preparation contractors
Studio 809, 809 Time Drive, Owensboro
Hire Dynamics LLC, Duluth, Georgia
Ashli Adcock, Lewisport, personal care
Lee Neon Signs, Adairville
C and S Design Studio, 2502 Winning Colors Way, Owensboro
Matthew Barnett, Slaughters, poured concrete
Derick’s Mobile Auto Repair, 2920 Choctaw Drive, Owensboro
KEL Holdings LLC, 3943 Kentucky 54, Owensboro, real estate office
JB Sweets, 2133 Lovell Drive, Owensboro
Manuels Painting & Home Improvement, 1436 W. Ninth St., Owensboro
Reflected Image Books, 2419 Count Fleet Loop, Owensboro
Coty T. Coomes, 832 Danberry St., Owensboro, residential leasing
Signs Now, Evansville
Fairweather Bakery, 4841 Newbolt Road, Owensboro
Taxmapp & Mapp Realty, Owensboro
Brett’s Mowing, 3636 Marseille Drive, Owensboro
Delta Healthcare Regional Talent LLC, Coppell, Texas
Vallen Distribution Inc., Charleston, South Carolina, construction material wholesaler
