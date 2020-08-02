The following business licenses were issued between July 20 and July 24:

Harrington Construction & Seamless Gutters, 4288 King Road, Philpot

Wellness In A Bottle LLC, 3847 Krystal Lane, Owensboro, direct sales

Shane Satterfield Insurance & Finance, Henderson

Ed & Gaynor, Shana Champion, 1004 Peninsula Court, Maceo, bed and breakfast

Elizabeth A. Roberts, 3800 Edenberry Court, Owensboro, grain farming

EDM Property Management LLC, 2946 Fairview Drive, Owensboro

JC’s Mobile Oil Service, 4250 Greenback Road, Utica

AES Clean Technology Inc., Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania

Wes Johnson Services Company, 3557 London Pike, Philpot

Joshua David Sexton, 1730 Parrish Plaza Drive, Owensboro, inspection services

Edwards Behavioral Health LLC, Owensboro

Rose+Beth Designs, 1900 Stratford Drive, Owensboro

AVS Integrated Solutions LLC, Virden, Illinois

Lor Beauti Store, 4701 Towne Square Court, Owensboro

The Lekt Group LLC, 905 Griffith Ave., Owensboro, non-residential leasing

Black & Veatch Corporation, Overland Park, Kansas, site preparation contractors

Studio 809, 809 Time Drive, Owensboro

Hire Dynamics LLC, Duluth, Georgia

Ashli Adcock, Lewisport, personal care

Lee Neon Signs, Adairville

C and S Design Studio, 2502 Winning Colors Way, Owensboro

Matthew Barnett, Slaughters, poured concrete

Derick’s Mobile Auto Repair, 2920 Choctaw Drive, Owensboro

KEL Holdings LLC, 3943 Kentucky 54, Owensboro, real estate office

JB Sweets, 2133 Lovell Drive, Owensboro

Manuels Painting & Home Improvement, 1436 W. Ninth St., Owensboro

Reflected Image Books, 2419 Count Fleet Loop, Owensboro

Coty T. Coomes, 832 Danberry St., Owensboro, residential leasing

Signs Now, Evansville

Fairweather Bakery, 4841 Newbolt Road, Owensboro

Taxmapp & Mapp Realty, Owensboro

Brett’s Mowing, 3636 Marseille Drive, Owensboro

Delta Healthcare Regional Talent LLC, Coppell, Texas

Vallen Distribution Inc., Charleston, South Carolina, construction material wholesaler

