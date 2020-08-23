The following business licenses were issued between Aug. 10 and Aug. 14
Stephen Manley, 2710 Kentucky 142, Philpot, schools and instruction
Gary Abshier Estate, 4801 Ridge Creek Road, Owensboro, residential leasing
Custom Trim Design LLC, Leitchfield
Elite Auto Glass, 2128 Clinton Place E., Owensboro
Yan’s Massage, 2200 E. Parrish Ave., Owensboro
Stephens Biohazards Cleaning Service, 630 Hathaway St., Owensboro
Top Notch Cleaning Service, 2606 W. Ninth St., Owensboro
Primary Residential Mortgage Inc., Salt Lake City
Fetta Specialty Pizza, 118 St. Ann St., Owensboro
Wastequip LLC, Charlotte, North Carolina, waste handling equipment
Trustmark Health Benefits Inc., Lake Forest, Illinois
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.