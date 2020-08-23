The following business licenses were issued between Aug. 10 and Aug. 14

Stephen Manley, 2710 Kentucky 142, Philpot, schools and instruction

Gary Abshier Estate, 4801 Ridge Creek Road, Owensboro, residential leasing

Custom Trim Design LLC, Leitchfield

Elite Auto Glass, 2128 Clinton Place E., Owensboro

Yan’s Massage, 2200 E. Parrish Ave., Owensboro

Stephens Biohazards Cleaning Service, 630 Hathaway St., Owensboro

Top Notch Cleaning Service, 2606 W. Ninth St., Owensboro

Primary Residential Mortgage Inc., Salt Lake City

Fetta Specialty Pizza, 118 St. Ann St., Owensboro

Wastequip LLC, Charlotte, North Carolina, waste handling equipment

Trustmark Health Benefits Inc., Lake Forest, Illinois

