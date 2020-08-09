The following business licenses were issued between July 27 and July 31:
Smart Autotech LLC, 317 Salem Drive, Owensboro
TriNet HR II-A Inc., Lakewood Ranch, Florida, employment agency
Gustavo Gonzalez, 620 Crittenden St., Owensboro, finish carpentry contractor
Garry Lillpop, 3611 Briarcliff Trace, Owensboro, residential leasing
Owensboro Family Wellness, 4309 Valleyview Court, Owensboro
S Contracting LLC, 4527 Englewood Drive, Owensboro
M Celine Baby, 2317 Yewells Landing N., Owensboro, direct sales
El Molcajete Mexican Cuisine, 2800 Allen St., Owensboro
E & E Roofing, Whitesville
Guaranteed Rate Affinity LLC, Chicago, real estate credit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.