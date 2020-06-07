Level 3 Communications LLC, Monroe, Louisiana, satellite telecommunications
Delk Properties LLC, 1750 W. Second St., Owensboro, residential leasing
ALR Enterprises LLC, 9531 Kentucky 405, Maceo, professional services
Hydrostatic Services, Ethridge, Tennessee, testing laboratories
Lavendish, 2257 N. York St., Owensboro, direct sales
