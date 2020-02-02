The following business licenses were approved between Jan. 20 and Jan. 24:
Fire Systems Specialists Inc., Taylorsville
Goodwin Auto Sales, 2300 Veach Road, Owensboro
WAKY Sign Co Inc., Bowling Green
Red White & Blue Auto Sales, 630 Triplett St., Owensboro
Ernesto’s Mexican Restaurant Bar & Grill, 3895 Raintree Drive, Owensboro
Storybook Character Company, 2945 Summer Point Court, Owensboro KY
Clean & Go, 3466 Legacy Run, Owensboro
Excellence In Code Preparation, 5651 Old Kentucky 54 E., Philpot, educational support
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.