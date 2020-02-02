The following business licenses were approved between Jan. 20 and Jan. 24:

Fire Systems Specialists Inc., Taylorsville

Goodwin Auto Sales, 2300 Veach Road, Owensboro

WAKY Sign Co Inc., Bowling Green

Red White & Blue Auto Sales, 630 Triplett St., Owensboro

Ernesto’s Mexican Restaurant Bar & Grill, 3895 Raintree Drive, Owensboro

Storybook Character Company, 2945 Summer Point Court, Owensboro KY

Clean & Go, 3466 Legacy Run, Owensboro

Excellence In Code Preparation, 5651 Old Kentucky 54 E., Philpot, educational support

270-691-7301

klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.