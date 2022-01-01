The following business licenses were issued between Dec. 20 and Dec. 23:
Precision Earthworks, 441 Hill Bridge Road, Utica, landscaping services
Stinnett Counseling, 2816 Veach Road Suite 208, Owensboro, offices of physicians, mental health specialists
David’s Lawn Care, 619 Belmar Drive, Owensboro, landscaping services
Clouse Consulting, 2228 N. Stratford Drive, Owensboro, administrative management and general management consulting services
Media Services Payroll LLC, Burbank, California, payroll services
504 Roofing LLC, 508 Fleetwood St., Owensboro, roofing contractors
Whitworth Environmental Services, 4132 Poplar Log Bridge Road, Philpot, hazard waste treatment and disposal
Hot Cruz Buns, 279 Redbud Road, Owensboro, food service contractors
Sara Duke, 308 Swordfish Drive, Owensboro, other individual and family services
The Frozen Lounge, 1738 Sweeney St., Owensboro, drinking places (alcoholic beverages)
