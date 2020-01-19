The following business licenses were issued between Jan. 6 and Jan. 10:
Prime Therapeutics LLC, Eagan, Minnesota
Rob’s Roofing and Remodeling, 1629 Pearl St., Owensboro
Ace American Insurance Company, Philadelphia
Garrett R. Johnson, 6486 Masonville Habit Road, Philpot crop farming
The Grass Doctor’s Landscape, 1905 E 19th St., Owensboro
Christopher T. Belcher, 2229 N Stratford Drive Owensboro, barbershop
Big Turkey Foot Coffee, 399 Harbor Ridge Drive, Owensboro
Five Guys Burgers & Fries, Paducah
Rough River Metal Works, 1304 E. Second St., Owensboro
Awningtec USA Inc., Corydon, Indiana
Quick Rides Transportation Services, Hartford
Parlor 9 Barber Salon, 1410 W. Ninth St., Owensboro
Stryker Employment Company LLC, Portage, Michigan
CMTA Inc., Prospect, testing laboratory
Barr ATD, LLC 4024 Kensington Pl Owensboro, family services
Solutions Home & Lawn Services, Hartford
