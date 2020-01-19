The following business licenses were issued between Jan. 6 and Jan. 10:

Prime Therapeutics LLC, Eagan, Minnesota

Rob’s Roofing and Remodeling, 1629 Pearl St., Owensboro

Ace American Insurance Company, Philadelphia

Garrett R. Johnson, 6486 Masonville Habit Road, Philpot crop farming

The Grass Doctor’s Landscape, 1905 E 19th St., Owensboro

Christopher T. Belcher, 2229 N Stratford Drive Owensboro, barbershop

Big Turkey Foot Coffee, 399 Harbor Ridge Drive, Owensboro

Five Guys Burgers & Fries, Paducah

Rough River Metal Works, 1304 E. Second St., Owensboro

Awningtec USA Inc., Corydon, Indiana

Quick Rides Transportation Services, Hartford

Parlor 9 Barber Salon, 1410 W. Ninth St., Owensboro

Stryker Employment Company LLC, Portage, Michigan

CMTA Inc., Prospect, testing laboratory

Barr ATD, LLC 4024 Kensington Pl Owensboro, family services

Solutions Home & Lawn Services, Hartford

