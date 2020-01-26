The following business licenses were issued between Jan. 20 and Jan. 24:

Big O Yard Cards, 3514 Riva Ridge Court, Owensboro

Colonel Rentals LLC, 1735 Frederica St., Owensboro

Alsup’s IT Solutions, 821 Dornell St., Owensboro

Decker and Sons Inc., Louisville, heating and air conditioning

Carub’s Construction, 664 Higdon Road, Owensboro

Lee Business Services Inc., Chicago

Whitehouse Behavioral Health LLC, Lewisport

Cultural Resource Analysts Inc., Lexington

Alarm Services Network, Waterford, Michigan

Perez Brick Block & Stone LLC, 205 Hidden Valley Lane, Utica

Bullseye Construction, Richland, Indiana

Mister Clean Pressure Washing, 2201 W. Parrish Ave., Owensboro

