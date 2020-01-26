The following business licenses were issued between Jan. 20 and Jan. 24:
Big O Yard Cards, 3514 Riva Ridge Court, Owensboro
Colonel Rentals LLC, 1735 Frederica St., Owensboro
Alsup’s IT Solutions, 821 Dornell St., Owensboro
Decker and Sons Inc., Louisville, heating and air conditioning
Carub’s Construction, 664 Higdon Road, Owensboro
Lee Business Services Inc., Chicago
Whitehouse Behavioral Health LLC, Lewisport
Cultural Resource Analysts Inc., Lexington
Alarm Services Network, Waterford, Michigan
Perez Brick Block & Stone LLC, 205 Hidden Valley Lane, Utica
Bullseye Construction, Richland, Indiana
Mister Clean Pressure Washing, 2201 W. Parrish Ave., Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.