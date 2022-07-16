The following business licenses were issued this week:
• County Roads LLC, 4304 Wood Trace, Owensboro, lessors of nonresidential buildings
• Connectivity Source T Mobile, Houston, Texas, telecommunications resellers
• Caraway Property Management, Calhoun, Kentucky, nonresidential property managers
• Pinegate Renewables LLC, Asheville, North Carolina, bituminous coal underground mining
• Oconee State Bank, Watkinsville, Georgia, commercial banking
• Creed Disc Golf LLC, 4835 Graham Lane, Owensboro, sporting goods stores
• Kennedy Contractors Inc., West Palm Beach, Florida, commercial and institutional building construction
• Pinnacle Psychology PLLC, 100 West 3rd St. Ste. 304, Owensboro, offices of physicians, mental health specialists
• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., Maryville, Tennessee, investment banking and securities dealing
• Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Inc., New Haven, Connecticut, professional, scientific, and technical services
• Psalm 23 Adventures, 1000 East 18th St., Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings
• i3 Verticals Management Services Inc., Nashville, Tennessee, data processing, hosting, and related services
• Twin Lakes Electric, Cadiz, Kentucky, drywall and insulation contractors
• KM Construction Services LLC, Evansville, Indiana, commercial and institutional building construction
• The Concrete Guy LLC, 283 Industrial Drive, Owensboro, poured concrete foundation and structure contractors
• Main Event Concessions and Catering, 3124 Deer Trail, Owensboro, food service contractors
• Oasis BBQ LLC, 1824 Tamarack Road, Owensboro, food service contractors
• Any Color Painting, Island, Kentucky, painting and wall coverings contractors
• Miranda Rae Miller, 627 East 24th St., Owensboro, beauty salons.
