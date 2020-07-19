The following business licenses were issued between July 6 and July 10:

Logsdon Endeavors LLC, Louisville, surveying

Jack Henry Clark Estate, 2143 Reid Road, Owensboro, residential leasing

A Special Event Rental & Limousine, 3617 Aristides Drive, Owensboro

Awnings Plus LLC, Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Groundhogs Lawncare, 3417 Baybrook St., Owensboro

Daily Payne Construction, 142 Tennyson Drive, Owensboro

Happy Trails Trash Pick Up, 6895 Kentucky 2830, Owensboro

Associated Pathologists LLC, Brentwood, Tennessee

Reams Enterprises Inc., East Point, Georgia, specialty trade contractors

Brew Bridge Brewery, 800 W. Second St., Owensboro

