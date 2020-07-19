The following business licenses were issued between July 6 and July 10:
Logsdon Endeavors LLC, Louisville, surveying
Jack Henry Clark Estate, 2143 Reid Road, Owensboro, residential leasing
A Special Event Rental & Limousine, 3617 Aristides Drive, Owensboro
Awnings Plus LLC, Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Groundhogs Lawncare, 3417 Baybrook St., Owensboro
Daily Payne Construction, 142 Tennyson Drive, Owensboro
Happy Trails Trash Pick Up, 6895 Kentucky 2830, Owensboro
Associated Pathologists LLC, Brentwood, Tennessee
Reams Enterprises Inc., East Point, Georgia, specialty trade contractors
Brew Bridge Brewery, 800 W. Second St., Owensboro
