The following business licenses were issued from June 13 through June 17:
• Griffin Residuals LLC, 5872 State Route 1389, Owensboro, personal services
• Madilyn N. Miller, 1020 Halifax Drive, Owensboro, beauty salon
• Greer’s Home Improvement, 906 Jackson St. #4, Owensboro, personal and household goods repair and maintenance
• Big O Pallets, 4561 Fountain View Trace, Owensboro, wood container and pallet manufacturing
• Price Ice Baby, Hartford, Kentucky, mobile food services
• Paul James May Johnson, 3620 Thruston Dermont Road, Owensboro, residential remodelers
• Keys Fleet Maintenance & Mobile, Fordsville, Kentucky, telecommunications
• B Sign Group Inc., New Albany, Indiana, sign manufacturing
• Octaria LLC, Houston, Texas, custom computer programming service
• Baylor Inc. Heating and Air Conditioning, Evansville, Indiana, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors
• East Side Automotive, 2920 Highway 144, Owensboro, new car dealers
• Riverside Electric Inc., Cincinnati, Ohio, drywall and insulation contractors
• Caliber Collision Centers, Lewisville, Texas, consumer electronics repair and maintenance
