The following building permits were issued between May 30 and June 3:
• WD National Insurance LLC, 2410 W. Parrish Ave., Owensboro, insurance agency
• Hills Home Improvements and Painting, 7220 Old Masonville Road, Utica, interior design services
• Brianna Brows, 4925 Meadowlark Drive, Owensboro, personal care services
• Delaware Analysis Service Inc., Francisco, Indiana, engineering services
• Chipotle Services LLC, Columbus, Ohio, full-service restaurants
• NSRM Technical Services LLC, 4520 Lake Forest Drive, Owensboro, scientific and technical consulting services
• Lucille C. Fulkerson, 5261 Todd Bridge Road, Owensboro, crop farming
• Stephanie Hedge, 1400 W. 1st St. Apt 1, Owensboro, local messengers and local delivery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.