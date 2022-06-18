The following business licenses were issued this week:
• Innovative Fire & Security Solution, Newburgh, Indiana, security systems services
• Cargill Incorporated, Wayzata, Minnesota, specialty food store
• Owens Construction, 5190 Windy Hollow Road, Owensboro, residential remodelers
• Jarrod Basham, 3406 Woodlane Drive, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings
• Adom, 109 E. 18th St., Owensboro, women’s clothing stores
• Photon Technological Services Inc., Lexington, Kentucky, telecommunications
• Emmick Group LLC, 1200 Alsop Lane, Owensboro, real estate agents/brokers
• Sherwood Holding Inc., Eden Prairie, Minnesota, photography studio
• BT R28 LLC, Louisville, Kentucky, lessors of nonresidential buildings
• Wired Up Technologies, Goodlettsville, Tennessee, drywall and insulation contractors
• Mission 1 Communications, Ligonier, Indiana, power and communication line and related structures construction
• Webstaurant Store, Lititz, Pennsylvania, commercial equipment merchant wholesalers
• Cindy Tong, 2524 Middleground Drive North, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings
• Formstack LLC, Fishers, Indiana, document preparation services
• Pixel Palace, 1734 Sweeney St., Owensboro, photography studio
• MDI Construction Inc., Springfield, Tennessee, commercial building construction
• Neal Renovations, 6300 State Route 144, Owensboro, residential remodelers
• Marshall’s Auto Repair, 159 Lakewood Drive, Owensboro, general automotive repair
• Hidalgo Remodeling-Roofing, 936 Cottage Drive, Owensboro, residential remodelers
• East Foot Massage, 3115 Commonwealth Court Ste. B7, Owensboro, personal care services
• Desertes Creek Properties LLC, Lewisport, Kentucky, lessors of residential buildings
• Sleep Well Mattress, 1912 W. Parrish Ave., Owensboro, mattress manufacturing
• Agilent Technologies Inc., Santa Clara, California, analytical laboratory instrument manufacturing
• Jeffcott Law LLC, Cincinnati, Ohio, lawyers
• Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, Brandenburg, Kentucky, tax preparation services
• Sean O’Bryan Engineering LLC, 1030 Cedar St., Owensboro, engineering services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.