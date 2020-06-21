The following business licenses were issued between June 8 and June 12:
Diamond in the Rough Lawn Care, 1202 Allen St., Owensboro
Ricky Harpers Fence, 8400 Kentucky 405, Owensboro
C Store Food Mart, 817 Carter Road, Owensboro
Roger Watkins Home Restoration LLC, Louisville
Samatha Greer, 3156 St. Ann St., Owensboro, barber shop
Ashley Greer, 3156 St. Ann St., Owensboro, beauty salon
Kenney Machinery LLC, Indianapolis
Aleris Rolled Products Inc., Beachwood, Ohio
Wine and Designed, 225 Weikel Drive, Owensboro, clothing
A and M Enterprise, Terre Haute, Indiana, residential leasing
Hart and Soul Beverages, 405 W. Legion Blvd., Owensboro, snacks and beverages
Nederlander National Markets LLC, New York, New York, artists and performers
Wonder Woo LLC , 4412 Taylor Drive, Owensboro, novelty store
Jmake LLC, 2816 Veach Road, Owensboro, residential leasing
McIntire Studio LLC, 3801 Westminster Court, Owensboro, photography studio
Cordova Powers Farm, 4330 Kentucky 554, Utica,
L&R Construction, 3741 Marseilles Drive, Owensboro
