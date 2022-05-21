The following business licenses were recorded this week:
• Metlang LLC, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, temporary help service
• CCFI Companies LLC, Dublin, Ohio, claims adjusting
• JORA Property Management LLC, 4600 Carter Road, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings
• RIW Ornamental Metal Inc., Ft. Wright, Kentucky, prefabricated metal building and component manufacturing
• Dawn Milem, 4841 Ridge Creek Road, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings
• Buckeye Check Cashing of Kentucky, Dublin, Ohio, nondepository credit intermediation
• Cap 86 Group LLC, 3026 Hidden Lake Pointe, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings
• Mowin Gig Lawn Serivces LLC, 6904 McPherson Road, Philpot, landscaping services
• A&B Fire Services Inc., Bluefield, Virginia, fire protection
• Level 10 LLC, Hoffman Estates, Illinois, data processing, hosting, and related services
• Utilization Review Services LLC, Franklin, Tennessee, ambulatory health care services
• Kevin’s Radical Dent & Detail, 5669 Miller’s Mill Road, Philpot, automotive repair
• Clark Services LLC, Falls of Rough, Kentucky, landscaping services
• New 2 You Auto Sales LLC, 411 W. 7th St., Owensboro, used car dealers
• Precision Tools Service Inc., Columbus, Indiana, industrial machinery and equipment merchant wholesalers
• Empowerme Rehabilitation, Saint Louis, Missouri, physical, occupational, and speech therapists, and audiologists
• Signature Signs Inc., Bowling Green, Kentucky, sign manufacturing
• W & W Building Care II LLC, 1119 Concord Terrace, Owensboro, janitorial services
• Bailey Akers, 4601 Arborgate Drive, Owensboro, real estate agent/broker
• Ohio Valley Automotive Group LLC, 9866 Melba Lane, Whitesville, used car dealers
• Robin & Shannon’s Cleaning Service, 900 Parkway Drive, Owensboro, janitorial services
• Sky Thunder Fireworks, Shelburn, Indiana, miscellaneous retail store
• Vector Construction Inc., West Fargo, North Dakota, poured concrete foundation and structure contractors
• Bell Bank, Fargo, North Dakota, commercial banking
• SKFS I Services LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, computer-related service
• Clifford-Lee and Associates, Pine Mountain, Georgia, roofing contractors
• Kirkman Mechanical & Transportation, 6761 Masonville Habit Road, Philpot, Kentucky, engineering services
• Jimmie’s Liquor, 1101 W. 9th St., Owensboro, beer, wine, and liquor stores
• Kickin It, 801 Diziana Drive, Owensboro, miscellaneous retail store
