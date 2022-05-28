The following business licenses for recorded from May 16 through May 20:
• Allen Mudd Plumbling LLC, Millwood, Kentucky, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors
• Climate Pros LLC, Glendale Heights, Illinois, contractors
• Arkay Creations, 2630 Circle Drive, Utica, electronic shopping
• Statts Phillips 3 LLC, Pewee Valley, Kentucky, real estate agents and brokers
• Phillips Properties 1 LLC, Pewee Valley, Kentucky, real estate agents and brokers
• Ryan Coffman, Lewisport, Kentucky, soybean farming
• Snooze 73 PLLC, 2487 S. Hampton Road, Owensboro, health practitioners (other)
• Bethany Burkhart-Edelen, 5997 Lee Rudy Road, Owensboro, physician’s office
• Wedding Holdings LLC, 3823 Fairview Drive, Owensboro, lessor of residential buildings
• Premier Home Improvements, 4030 Springdale Drive, Owensboro, residential remodelers
• Heather Howard, 2307 Fieldstone Court, Utica, real estate agent and brokers
• Commercial Trade Source INC., Indianapolis, Indiana, specialty trade contractors
• Fisher Real Estate Inc., 4530 Indian Creek Loop, Owensboro, real estate
• Sonia Malani, 3750 Ralph Ave., Owensboro, health practitioners (other)
• Janice Clark, 9920 State Route 764, Whitesville, accounting services
• Concentric Healthcare Staffing, Scottdale, Arizona, professional employer organizations
• H & H Lawn Service, Sacramento, Kentucky, professional employer organization
• BKFS I Services LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, computer-related services
• The Eric Group, Calhoun, Kentucky, commercial banking
• Ashley Kelly, 4212 Hunter Point, Owensboro, health practitioners (other)
• Pacific Acoustics, Redlands, California, janitorial services
• Lacy Construction LLC, Dexter, Missouri, finish carpentry contractors
• Michael Austin, 404 E. 23rd St., Owensboro, landscaping services
• Grass Hunters Lawn Services, 2411 Nelson Ave., Owensboro, landscaping services
• Vaeritas Family Detailing LLC, 2225 Summer Walk, Owensboro, car wash
• Cisneros LLC, 2225 Summer Walk, Owensboro, educational support services
• Sarah Cisneros LLC, 2225 Sumer Walk, Owensboro, education support services
• Thompson Construction, Dover, Tennessee, industrial building construction
• Sapphire Companies LLC, Biloxi, Mississippi, electrical contractors
• JTW LLC, Calhoun, Kentucky, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• Socialcoaster Inc., Franklin, Tennessee, media buying agency
• Gannett Satellite Information Network, McLean, Virginia, internet publishing and broadcasting and web search portals
• QC Supply, Schuyler, Nebraska, farming supplies merchant wholesalers
• k.d. mckay, 4900 Cambridge Drive, Owensboro, personal services
• EAKPG Property 1 LLC, Frankfort, Kentucky, lessors of nonresidential buildings
• Sublime Skin LLC, 3221 Frederica St. Ste. B, Owensboro, outpatient care center
• Wesleyan Medical Practice Corporation, 3221 Frederica St. Ste. B, Owensboro, outpatient care center
• Wesleyan Urgent Care PLLC, 3221 Frederica St. Ste. A, Owensboro, outpatient care center
• Wesleyan Medical Complex LLC, 3221 Frederica St. Ste. A & B, Owensboro, outpatient care center
• Ohlinger Publishing Services Inc., Columbus, Ohio, publisher
