The following business licenses were issued between May 18 and May 22:

Vensure HR Inc., Chandler, Arizona, employment agency

Wheating Trucking LLC, 2303 S. Wintergreen Loop, Owensboro

Invo Peo Inc. Oak Ridge, Tennessee, professional employer organization

Security Vault Works Inc., Laurel, Maryland

Kraspedon Healing Arts, 3624 Jefferson St., Owensboro

Martinson Lawns, Maceo

Tobacco & Smoke Shop, 503 E. 18th St., Owensboro

