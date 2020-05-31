The following business licenses were issued between May 18 and May 22:
Vensure HR Inc., Chandler, Arizona, employment agency
Wheating Trucking LLC, 2303 S. Wintergreen Loop, Owensboro
Invo Peo Inc. Oak Ridge, Tennessee, professional employer organization
Security Vault Works Inc., Laurel, Maryland
Kraspedon Healing Arts, 3624 Jefferson St., Owensboro
Martinson Lawns, Maceo
Tobacco & Smoke Shop, 503 E. 18th St., Owensboro
