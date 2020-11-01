The following business licenses were issued between Oct. 19 and Oct. 23:

The Coffee Shoppe, 4921 Goetz Lane, Owensboro

Derek Hamilton, 4224 Settlers Point, Owensboro, residential remodeling

Dream Design LLC, 3943 Kentucky 54, Owensboro, real estate

Pugh Lubricants LLC, Asheboro, North Carolina

Threeinone LLC, 3180 W. Parrish Ave., Owensboro, real estate leasing

Robert E. Settles Sr., 2630 Hayden Road, Owensboro, crop farming

Reveille Management LLC, Raleigh, North Carolina, full-service restaurant

Integrity Staffing Solutions Inc., Newark, Delaware

Green Industrial Services LLC, Tell City

Kentucky Krafters, 2500 Haviland Drive, Owensboro, commercial printers

N8 Properties LLC, 1300 Tamarack Road, Owensboro, non-residential leasing

CLH Investments LLC, 29 Stone Creek Park, Owensboro, non-residential leasing

Reliance Insulation Company Inc., Dunmor

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.