The following business licenses were issued between Oct. 19 and Oct. 23:
The Coffee Shoppe, 4921 Goetz Lane, Owensboro
Derek Hamilton, 4224 Settlers Point, Owensboro, residential remodeling
Dream Design LLC, 3943 Kentucky 54, Owensboro, real estate
Pugh Lubricants LLC, Asheboro, North Carolina
Threeinone LLC, 3180 W. Parrish Ave., Owensboro, real estate leasing
Robert E. Settles Sr., 2630 Hayden Road, Owensboro, crop farming
Reveille Management LLC, Raleigh, North Carolina, full-service restaurant
Integrity Staffing Solutions Inc., Newark, Delaware
Green Industrial Services LLC, Tell City
Kentucky Krafters, 2500 Haviland Drive, Owensboro, commercial printers
N8 Properties LLC, 1300 Tamarack Road, Owensboro, non-residential leasing
CLH Investments LLC, 29 Stone Creek Park, Owensboro, non-residential leasing
Reliance Insulation Company Inc., Dunmor
