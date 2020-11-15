The following business licenses were issued between Nov. 2 and Nov. 6:

Consolidated Pipe & Supply Co., Birmingham, Alabama

Worth Insurance Group, Benton

Advanced Rescue Solutions LLC, Plainfield, Indiana, technical training

Hartman Walsh Painting Co., St. Louis

Club UNK, 2210 W. Second St., Owensboro

Emma Grant Homeopathy, 2327 Citation Ave., Owensboro

Lil Bit’s Boutique LLC, 911 Pepper Tree Lane, Owensboro

Ridgway Perinatal PSC, Prairie Village, Kansas

Imperial KY LLC, 1401 Spring Bank Drive, Owensboro, industrial building construction

Signature Consultants LLC, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Summit Search Consultants LLC, Bozeman, Montana

Meta Crystal Shop LLC, 2640 Sunrise Drive, Owensboro, retail

Liquor Barn, Louisville

CTR Coatings, Knoxville, Tennessee

PupPod, Denver, hobby shop

