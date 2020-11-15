The following business licenses were issued between Nov. 2 and Nov. 6:
Consolidated Pipe & Supply Co., Birmingham, Alabama
Worth Insurance Group, Benton
Advanced Rescue Solutions LLC, Plainfield, Indiana, technical training
Hartman Walsh Painting Co., St. Louis
Club UNK, 2210 W. Second St., Owensboro
Emma Grant Homeopathy, 2327 Citation Ave., Owensboro
Lil Bit’s Boutique LLC, 911 Pepper Tree Lane, Owensboro
Ridgway Perinatal PSC, Prairie Village, Kansas
Imperial KY LLC, 1401 Spring Bank Drive, Owensboro, industrial building construction
Signature Consultants LLC, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Summit Search Consultants LLC, Bozeman, Montana
Meta Crystal Shop LLC, 2640 Sunrise Drive, Owensboro, retail
Liquor Barn, Louisville
CTR Coatings, Knoxville, Tennessee
PupPod, Denver, hobby shop
