The following business licenses were issued between Oct 26 and Oct. 30:
Triangle Enterprises Inc., Paducah, plumbing and HVAC systems
Camden Rudd, 4031 Greenfield Lane, Owensboro, landscaping
Lark Electric, 29 Stone Creek Park, Owensboro
Devin Taylor Inc., Henderson, real estate office
ETH Financial Services LLC, 3160 Harness Loop, Owensboro
Frame Wreck, 2652 Windsor Ave., Owensboro, personal services
Covance Clinical Research Unit Inc., Madison, Wisconsin
Sage and Shay, 3764 Pine Lake Court, Owensboro, printing support
ER Trucking Company Inc., Hartford
Calvary Hill Services & Electric, Leitchfield
Frontier Building Corp., Miami
Michels Power Inc., Brownsville, Wisconsin
1st Class Security Inc., Bluff, Iowa
Crystal Clean Detailing, 747 Sandra Lane, Owensboro
Mosaic Counseling Inc., 2948 Summer Point Court, Owensboro
Scottie Johns Excavating LLC, 4737 Pecan Ridge Court, Owensboro
Custom Flooring & Remodeling, 6200 Autumn Valley Trace, Utica
Just The Very Best LLC, 280 Covington Ridge, Owensboro, real estate
Hood Container Corporation, Atlanta
Rice Contracting LLC, Rumsey
The Floor Doc, 630 Clay St., Owensboro, flooring contractors
Abbvie US LLC, Chicago, research and development in biotechnology
Worth Insurance Group, Benton
Advanced Rescue Solutions LLC, Plainfield, Indiana
G.A. West & Co Inc., Creola, Alabama, industrial building construction
