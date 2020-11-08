The following business licenses were issued between Oct 26 and Oct. 30:

Triangle Enterprises Inc., Paducah, plumbing and HVAC systems

Camden Rudd, 4031 Greenfield Lane, Owensboro, landscaping

Lark Electric, 29 Stone Creek Park, Owensboro

Devin Taylor Inc., Henderson, real estate office

ETH Financial Services LLC, 3160 Harness Loop, Owensboro

Frame Wreck, 2652 Windsor Ave., Owensboro, personal services

Covance Clinical Research Unit Inc., Madison, Wisconsin

Sage and Shay, 3764 Pine Lake Court, Owensboro, printing support

ER Trucking Company Inc., Hartford

Calvary Hill Services & Electric, Leitchfield

Frontier Building Corp., Miami

Michels Power Inc., Brownsville, Wisconsin

1st Class Security Inc., Bluff, Iowa

Crystal Clean Detailing, 747 Sandra Lane, Owensboro

Mosaic Counseling Inc., 2948 Summer Point Court, Owensboro

Scottie Johns Excavating LLC, 4737 Pecan Ridge Court, Owensboro

Custom Flooring & Remodeling, 6200 Autumn Valley Trace, Utica

Just The Very Best LLC, 280 Covington Ridge, Owensboro, real estate

Hood Container Corporation, Atlanta

Rice Contracting LLC, Rumsey

The Floor Doc, 630 Clay St., Owensboro, flooring contractors

Abbvie US LLC, Chicago, research and development in biotechnology

Worth Insurance Group, Benton

Advanced Rescue Solutions LLC, Plainfield, Indiana

G.A. West & Co Inc., Creola, Alabama, industrial building construction

