The following business licenses were issued March 14 — March 18:
• Good-To-Go PC Repair, 2515 Lawrin Ct., Owensboro, electronics repair and maintenance
• Horizon Retail Construction Inc., Sturtevant, Wisconsin, single-family housing construction
• Shirley A. Zoglmann Family Farm LLC, 3391 Fields Rd., Owensboro, farming
• Anne Boarman, 2980 Rockingham Court, Owensboro, beauty supply store
• AYA HealthCare Local LLC, San Diego, California, temporary service agency
• McCoy Construction & Forestry Inc., Dubuque, Iowa, construction, mining, and forestry machinery retail/leasing
• Martin Bluegrass Services, 200 Linday Ln., Owensboro, landscaping services
• Believe OBKY, 1800 Cherokee Dr., Owensboro, personal services
• Crosspointe LLC, 1300 Carter Road, Owensboro, lessor of nonresidential buildings
• LaRosa Farms, 8734 Laketown Road, Owensboro, farming
• United Outdoor Media LLC, London, Kentucky, outdoor advertising
• Aloysius E. Mayfield Family, 6853 Oklahoma Laffoon Road, Whitesville, estate
• Empower Associates LLC, 1930 E. Parrish Ave., Owensboro, lessor of residential buildings
• Windy Hollow Biscuit House LLC, 4731 Windy Hollow Road, Owensboro, full-service restaurant
• Empire Lawn Care, 707 Booth Ave., Owensboro, landscaping services
• Jacob M. Cecil, 9112 Mulligan Road, Owensboro, tobacco farming
• JTM Property Management LLC, 4329 Valleyview Court, Owensboro, lessor of residential buildings
• Rudnicki Interpreting Services LLC, Fairdale, Kentucky, interpretation service
• Pure Water Inc., Chandler, Indiana, water supply/irrigation systems
• East Side Industrial Property Inc., 3130 Reid Road, Owensboro, real estate
• Alfonsos Taco Shop #14 LLC, 830 Chuck Gray Court, Owensboro, full-service restaurant
• Park Regency Owner LLC, Hackensack, New Jersey, lessor of residential buildings
• Tryfacta Inc., Pleasanton, California, temporary service agency
• Mortage 1 Inc., Sterling Heights, Michigan, mortgage loan broker
• Zing Health, Chicago, Illinois, medical insurance carrier
• Richard Strode Family Trust, 136 St. Rt. 1554, Owensboro, commercial and industrial machiner and equipment rental/leasing
• Tire Shop, Hartford, Kentucky, automotive oil change shop
• C and Sons, 4913 Sturbridge Pl., Owensboro, residential remodelers
• Bluegrass Security Specialists, Lexington, Kentucky, security systems services
• Kelley’s Fabrication and Equipment, Morgantown, Kentucky, finishing contractors
• B & L Farms LLC, 4920 Veach Rd., Owensboro, crop farming
• Drivecentric Inc., St. Louis, Missouri, data processing and hosting services
• GG’s LLC, 5010 Wildcat Way Ste. 2, Owensboro, barbershop
• Prabhukrup LLC, Schaumburg, Illinois, gas station/convenience store
• Robyn Stenftenagel, 2512 Lewis Ln., Owensboro, data processing and hosting services
• Owensboro Family Pharmacy, 720 W. Byers Ave., Owensboro, pharmacy/drug store
• Lake One LLC, Maple Grove, Minnesota, marketing consulting services
• 54 Cosmetics, 4531 St. Rt. 54 Ste. 2, Owensboro, personal care services
• Galvez Construction, 2440 Clarke Dr., Owensboro, roofing construction
• Aspirant Inc., Louisville, Kentucky, ambulatory health care services
• Hunter Jagoe, 4560 Lake Forest Dr., Owensboro, lessor of residential buildings
• Roger Howard, 570 St. Rt. 1207, Utica, crop farming
• Blakelynn & Brooks, Livermore, Kentucky, performing artists
• Destination Pet LLC, Highlands Ranch, Colorado, veterinary services
• Straight Paint LLC, 1220 Walnut St., Owensboro, painting contractors
• Certified Flux Solutions LLC, Morgantown, Kentucky, aluminum manufacturing
• D & D London Properties LLC, Elizabethtown, Kentucky, lessor of nonresidential buildings
• Alchemical Journey LLC, 1999 Meadow Drave Dr., Owensboro, jewelry manufacturing
• S Squared Customz, 4141 Settlers Pt., Owensboro, automotive repair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.