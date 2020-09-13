The following business licenses were issued between Aug. 31 and Sept. 4:
Helming Bros. Inc., Jasper, Indiana, roofing contractors
Evolve Properties LLC, 1916 Ottawa Drive, Owensboro, residential leasing
3D Detail, 358 Maple Ave., Owensboro, car wash
Maden Construction, Utica
Ben’s Best, 3236 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, direct sales
T & T Vendors Mall LLC, Tell City
J.J. Fosters, Lexington, men’s clothing
Donan Engineering Co. Inc., Louisville
Mikayla’s Clean Corners, 510 Poindexter St., Owensboro, janitorial service
John Warren, 1636 Gobler Ford Road, Lewisport, nursery and tree farm
