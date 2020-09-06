The following business licenses were issued between Aug. 24 and Aug. 28:

A-1 Complete Septic Services Inc., Henderson

Christy Sumner Investments, 1735 Frederica St., Owensboro

Rob Merker Electrical, Louisville

Sam’s Southern Eatery, 2805 W. Parrish Ave., Owensboro

Ashley McCown, Beaver Dam, janitorial services

Subsplash Inc., Seattle, Washington, business support services

Bright Bridge Management LLC, 1121 Griffith Ave., Owensboro, management offices

Rhino Construction, Milan, Tennessee,

Huffix, Fordsville, residential remodeling

BioClean LLC, 4428 Wayne Bridge Road, Owensboro

Skilled Drywall & Remodeling, 3321 Jefferson St., Owensboro

Expen$ive Ta$te, 1210 W. Seventh St., Owensboro, clothing store

Snow Dogs Snow Treats, 198 Martin Way, Owensboro, snack bar

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.