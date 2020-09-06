The following business licenses were issued between Aug. 24 and Aug. 28:
A-1 Complete Septic Services Inc., Henderson
Christy Sumner Investments, 1735 Frederica St., Owensboro
Rob Merker Electrical, Louisville
Sam’s Southern Eatery, 2805 W. Parrish Ave., Owensboro
Ashley McCown, Beaver Dam, janitorial services
Subsplash Inc., Seattle, Washington, business support services
Bright Bridge Management LLC, 1121 Griffith Ave., Owensboro, management offices
Rhino Construction, Milan, Tennessee,
Huffix, Fordsville, residential remodeling
BioClean LLC, 4428 Wayne Bridge Road, Owensboro
Skilled Drywall & Remodeling, 3321 Jefferson St., Owensboro
Expen$ive Ta$te, 1210 W. Seventh St., Owensboro, clothing store
Snow Dogs Snow Treats, 198 Martin Way, Owensboro, snack bar
