The following business licenses were issued between March 16 and March 20:

Microbac Laboratories, Louisville

Morton Solar & Wind LLC, Evansville

HCSG Clinical Services LLC, Travelers Rest, South Carolina

Voith US Inc., Appleton, Wisconsin, hydropower equipment

Larry Boswell, 5702 W 5th Street Road, Owensboro, new housing

Guardian Rentals LLC 1020 Halifax Drive, Owensboro

Smith Farms, 1066 Lyddane Bridge Road, Owensboro

Hot Mess Mama Boutique LLC, 3830 Kentucky 54, Owensboro, women’s clothing

Bittel Heating & Cooling LLC, 1951 Browns Valley-Red Hill Road, Utica

JD, 3500 Ashlawn Drive, Owensboro, restaurant

William’s Barber Shop, 913 W. Fifth St., Owensboro

Gray Beard Construction, 6485 London Pike Spur, Philpot

D L Morse and Associates Inc., Muskegon, Michigan, general contractor

Buckles Travis & Hart PLLC, Leitchfield, accounting

