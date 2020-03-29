The following business licenses were issued between March 16 and March 20:
Microbac Laboratories, Louisville
Morton Solar & Wind LLC, Evansville
HCSG Clinical Services LLC, Travelers Rest, South Carolina
Voith US Inc., Appleton, Wisconsin, hydropower equipment
Larry Boswell, 5702 W 5th Street Road, Owensboro, new housing
Guardian Rentals LLC 1020 Halifax Drive, Owensboro
Smith Farms, 1066 Lyddane Bridge Road, Owensboro
Hot Mess Mama Boutique LLC, 3830 Kentucky 54, Owensboro, women’s clothing
Bittel Heating & Cooling LLC, 1951 Browns Valley-Red Hill Road, Utica
JD, 3500 Ashlawn Drive, Owensboro, restaurant
William’s Barber Shop, 913 W. Fifth St., Owensboro
Gray Beard Construction, 6485 London Pike Spur, Philpot
D L Morse and Associates Inc., Muskegon, Michigan, general contractor
Buckles Travis & Hart PLLC, Leitchfield, accounting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.