The following business licenses were issued between Feb. 10 and Feb. 14:
Erica Jones COTA/LLC, 5500 Skyline Drive, Owensboro, family services
B & C Lawn Care, 4829 Grandview Drive, Owensboro
Marubeni America Corporation, New York. New York, durable goods
Secret Shopper Performance Group LLC, 4546 Oakhurst Bend, Owensboro
Owensboro Karan Restaurant, 7046 Kentucky 56, Owensboro
Cruz Thru Construction LLC, 5004 Grandview Drive, Owensboro
Flourish Counseling LLC, 3868 Thresher St., Owensboro
Tone with Tierra LLC, 1016 W. Seventh St., Owensboro, personal services
Clover Signs LLC, Brazil, Indiana
Amarin Pharam Inc., Bridgewater, New Jersey, wholesale drugs
K Knapp LLC, Mount Vernon, Indiana, non-residential leasing
Rosemary Price, Norris City, Illinois, non-residential leasing
M. Tokad LLC, Newburgh, Indiana, non-residential leasing
J. Whetstone LLC, Carmi, Illinois, non-residential leasing
CRM Farms LLC, 1630 Tamarack Road, Owensboro
Elite Line Striping LLC, Evansville, support activities for roads
Southern Stripes Lawn Care, 4096 Creekside Court, Owensboro
The Pub on Second, 118A W. Second St., Owensboro
Joseph Alvey, 3954 Medley Road, Owensboro, residential leasing
Handyman, 627 Amherst Drive, Owensboro
Braxton Construction Management, Beaver Dam
