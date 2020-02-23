The following business licenses were issued between Feb. 10 and Feb. 14:

Erica Jones COTA/LLC, 5500 Skyline Drive, Owensboro, family services

B & C Lawn Care, 4829 Grandview Drive, Owensboro

Marubeni America Corporation, New York. New York, durable goods

Secret Shopper Performance Group LLC, 4546 Oakhurst Bend, Owensboro

Owensboro Karan Restaurant, 7046 Kentucky 56, Owensboro

Cruz Thru Construction LLC, 5004 Grandview Drive, Owensboro

Flourish Counseling LLC, 3868 Thresher St., Owensboro

Tone with Tierra LLC, 1016 W. Seventh St., Owensboro, personal services

Clover Signs LLC, Brazil, Indiana

Amarin Pharam Inc., Bridgewater, New Jersey, wholesale drugs

K Knapp LLC, Mount Vernon, Indiana, non-residential leasing

Rosemary Price, Norris City, Illinois, non-residential leasing

M. Tokad LLC, Newburgh, Indiana, non-residential leasing

J. Whetstone LLC, Carmi, Illinois, non-residential leasing

CRM Farms LLC, 1630 Tamarack Road, Owensboro

Elite Line Striping LLC, Evansville, support activities for roads

Southern Stripes Lawn Care, 4096 Creekside Court, Owensboro

The Pub on Second, 118A W. Second St., Owensboro

Joseph Alvey, 3954 Medley Road, Owensboro, residential leasing

Handyman, 627 Amherst Drive, Owensboro

Braxton Construction Management, Beaver Dam

