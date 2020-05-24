The following business licenses were issued between May 11 and May 15:
Clearview Glass and Glazing, Saint Louis
Byrd’s Home Repairs, 817 Stone St., Owensboro
Windy Hollow Speedway LLC, 4731 Windy Hollow Road, Owensboro
T & J Automotive Repair, 327 E. 18th St., Owensboro
Big O Bargains, 2521 Windsor Ave., Owensboro
T & M Building, 135 Kassinger Lane, Livermore
Alicia J. Hamilton LMT BCTMB, 12450 Vertrees Road, Utica, personal care.
Chip Parish Drywall and Painting, 2333 N. Wintergreen Loop, Owensboro
AGEISS Inc., Longmont, Colorado, environmental consulting
Security Vault Works Inc., Laurel, Maryland
NPM Garage Door Sales, 6111 Pleasant Valley Road, Philpot
Elizabeth Lee Bows, 1331 Gilbert Lane, Owensboro, direct sales
Riggs Electrical Inc., Bardstown
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.