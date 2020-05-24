The following business licenses were issued between May 11 and May 15:

Clearview Glass and Glazing, Saint Louis

Byrd’s Home Repairs, 817 Stone St., Owensboro

Windy Hollow Speedway LLC, 4731 Windy Hollow Road, Owensboro

T & J Automotive Repair, 327 E. 18th St., Owensboro

Big O Bargains, 2521 Windsor Ave., Owensboro

T & M Building, 135 Kassinger Lane, Livermore

Alicia J. Hamilton LMT BCTMB, 12450 Vertrees Road, Utica, personal care.

Chip Parish Drywall and Painting, 2333 N. Wintergreen Loop, Owensboro

AGEISS Inc., Longmont, Colorado, environmental consulting

Security Vault Works Inc., Laurel, Maryland

NPM Garage Door Sales, 6111 Pleasant Valley Road, Philpot

Elizabeth Lee Bows, 1331 Gilbert Lane, Owensboro, direct sales

Riggs Electrical Inc., Bardstown

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301

klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.