The following business licenses were issued between April 27 and May 1:
ACM Enterprises, 1232 Woodmere Lane, Owensboro, real estate
Leet Dairy Farm, 4658 Kentucky 554, Utica
Leet Poultry Farm LLC, 4658 Kentucky 554, Utica
Jeremie Leet, 4327 Greenback Road, Utica, crop farming
Bill E. Cooper, 4042 Wood Trace, Owensboro, professional and technical services
Amarjit LLC, 4510 Kentucky 54 Owensboro, convenience store
Morris Landscaping and Maintenance, 4401 Yewells Landing E., Owensboro
The AME Group, Vincennes, Indiana, computer services
Owensboro Roofing Company, 7231 Kentucky 405, Maceo
B&B Builders, 1208 E. 20th St., Owensboro
Super A #2, 3511 Frederica St., Owensboro, convenience store
Penguin Point Restaurant Group LLC, Warsaw, Indiana
Signature Commercial Solutions LLC, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Lewis B. Osterbur & Associates Inc, 2900 Veach Road, Owensboro, specialty grain buyers
BigO Stop 1, 3024 W. Fourth St., Owensboro, convenience store
O’Bryan Handyman Service LLC, Hartford
Acropolis Express, Evansville, mobile food service
TJZK Construction, 830 Chuck Gray Court, Owensboro
