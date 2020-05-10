The following business licenses were issued between April 27 and May 1:

ACM Enterprises, 1232 Woodmere Lane, Owensboro, real estate

Leet Dairy Farm, 4658 Kentucky 554, Utica

Leet Poultry Farm LLC, 4658 Kentucky 554, Utica

Jeremie Leet, 4327 Greenback Road, Utica, crop farming

Bill E. Cooper, 4042 Wood Trace, Owensboro, professional and technical services

Amarjit LLC, 4510 Kentucky 54 Owensboro, convenience store

Morris Landscaping and Maintenance, 4401 Yewells Landing E., Owensboro

The AME Group, Vincennes, Indiana, computer services

Owensboro Roofing Company, 7231 Kentucky 405, Maceo

B&B Builders, 1208 E. 20th St., Owensboro

Super A #2, 3511 Frederica St., Owensboro, convenience store

Penguin Point Restaurant Group LLC, Warsaw, Indiana

Signature Commercial Solutions LLC, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Lewis B. Osterbur & Associates Inc, 2900 Veach Road, Owensboro, specialty grain buyers

BigO Stop 1, 3024 W. Fourth St., Owensboro, convenience store

O’Bryan Handyman Service LLC, Hartford

Acropolis Express, Evansville, mobile food service

TJZK Construction, 830 Chuck Gray Court, Owensboro

