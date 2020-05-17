The following business licenses were issued between May 4 and May 8:
LRS Healthcare, Boise, Idaho
Allied Utility Solutions LLC, Owensboro, industrial machinery
Climate Control of KY LLC, Elizabethtown
Armour Electric LLC, Louisville
Tammy Hoffman, 2147 S. Stratford Drive, Owensboro, residential leasing
Discount Liquors, 3101 Alvey Park Drive E., Owensboro
OGB Collectibles, 2825 Turfway Drive, Owensboro
Galls LLC, Lexington, durable goods wholesaler
Motorola Solutions Inc., Chicago
Shane Satterfield Insurance & Financial Services, Henderson
TotalMed Staffing Inc., Appleton, Wisconsin
Masonville Food Mart, 6520 U.S. 231, Utica
Mary Elizabeth’s, 4830 W. Fifth Street Road, Owensboro, direct sales
Springstone, Louisville, residential mental health and substance abuse service
Dean Dorton Allen Ford PLLC, Lexington
Clear Service Solutions Inc., Evansville, janitorial services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.