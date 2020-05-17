The following business licenses were issued between May 4 and May 8:

LRS Healthcare, Boise, Idaho

Allied Utility Solutions LLC, Owensboro, industrial machinery

Climate Control of KY LLC, Elizabethtown

Armour Electric LLC, Louisville

Tammy Hoffman, 2147 S. Stratford Drive, Owensboro, residential leasing

Discount Liquors, 3101 Alvey Park Drive E., Owensboro

OGB Collectibles, 2825 Turfway Drive, Owensboro

Galls LLC, Lexington, durable goods wholesaler

Motorola Solutions Inc., Chicago

Shane Satterfield Insurance & Financial Services, Henderson

TotalMed Staffing Inc., Appleton, Wisconsin

Masonville Food Mart, 6520 U.S. 231, Utica

Mary Elizabeth’s, 4830 W. Fifth Street Road, Owensboro, direct sales

Springstone, Louisville, residential mental health and substance abuse service

Dean Dorton Allen Ford PLLC, Lexington

Clear Service Solutions Inc., Evansville, janitorial services

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301

klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

