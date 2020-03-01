The following business licenses were issued between Feb. 17 and Feb. 21:
Logan’s Uniform Rental Inc., Shelbyville
Cultural Resource Analysts Inc., Lexington, management consulting
Davis Electric, Boaz
Annie L. Edwards, 1111 Woodmere Lane, Owensboro, personal services
Savvas Learning Company LLC, Chandler, Arizona
Dell Financial Services LLC, Round Rock, Texas
Ronin Dog Training LLC, Raleigh, North Carolina
Adam Forkner Photography, 429 Locust Court, Owensboro
Stephen Glenn, 5508 Skyline Drive, Owensboro, real estate office
Parker Sound, 2389 Heartland Park, Owensboro
Vic’s Tobacco and Food Mart, 1104 Frederica St., Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.