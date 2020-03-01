The following business licenses were issued between Feb. 17 and Feb. 21:

Logan’s Uniform Rental Inc., Shelbyville

Cultural Resource Analysts Inc., Lexington, management consulting

Davis Electric, Boaz

Annie L. Edwards, 1111 Woodmere Lane, Owensboro, personal services

Savvas Learning Company LLC, Chandler, Arizona

Dell Financial Services LLC, Round Rock, Texas

Ronin Dog Training LLC, Raleigh, North Carolina

Adam Forkner Photography, 429 Locust Court, Owensboro

Stephen Glenn, 5508 Skyline Drive, Owensboro, real estate office

Parker Sound, 2389 Heartland Park, Owensboro

Vic’s Tobacco and Food Mart, 1104 Frederica St., Owensboro

